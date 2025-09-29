Several suspects arrested in Kent, WA shoplifting sting

The Brief Kent Police conducted a shoplifting emphasis patrol in East Hill, resulting in seven arrests, including a man who attempted to steal expensive meats by stuffing them down his pants. The operation led to eight misdemeanor charges, six misdemeanor warrant arrests, one felony warrant arrest, and the recovery of hundreds of dollars' worth of stolen goods. Among those arrested were a couple from Tacoma attempting to steal items at self-checkout, a woman with fentanyl in her purse, and a man from Milton with multiple warrants, all booked into Kent Jail.



Kent Police arrested several suspects in a shoplifting operation this weekend, including a man who stuffed expensive meats down his pants and tried to walk out of a store with them.

The arrest came as part of a shoplifting emphasis patrol conducted over the weekend in Kent's East Hill neighborhood.

Authorities say the patrol resulted in seven arrests, eight misdemeanor charges, six misdemeanor warrant arrests and one felony warrant arrest. Police also returned hundreds of dollars' worth of stolen goods.

One of the suspects arrested was a 58-year-old Kent man, who reportedly stuffed expensive packs of meat down his pants and walking out of the store. Officers took him into custody and learned he also had a second-degree robbery warrant out of Seattle.

Also among the arrests were a couple, ages 35 and 32, from Tacoma, who were recognized by security staff for previous shoplifting incidents. Police say they loaded up a cart full of items, then went to self-checkout and tried to only pay for one item and steal the rest. The man had misdemeanor warrants for disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. Both were arrested and booked into Kent Jail.

A third suspect, a 33-year-old woman, tried this same trick, and police arrested her on a warrant for vehicle trespass. Officers say they also found fentanyl in her purse.

A fourth suspect, a 22-year-old Milton man, went into the store, bought some things while keeping an eye out for security. Police say he left, then came back later and grabbed several items, then went to buy lottery tickets and then left without paying for the items. Kent Police arrested him on a warrant for tampering with property, plus three misdemeanor warrants in Burien.

