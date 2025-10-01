Traveling through SEA Airport during US government shutdown? Here's what to know

The Brief Airlines warn a government shutdown could disrupt air travel. The Port of Seattle says it is working to keep operations at Sea-Tac running normally. Many federal workers called out sick during the 2018-19 government shutdown out of fear they wouldn't get paid.



Airlines are warning Congress that the U.S. government shutdown will disrupt air travel, but the Port of Seattle says it is working to keep operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as normal as possible.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown says thousands of federal workers in the state could be furloughed or forced to work without pay.

How many federal workers in WA are affected by the government shutdown?

By the numbers:

There are more than 76,000 federal employees in Washington, according to the latest quarterly census of employment and wages data. That includes air traffic controllers, troops, FEMA forecasters and federal law enforcement officers considered essential.

Does the government shutdown affect Seattle flights?

Staff shortages following a government shutdown could potentially cause flight delays for passengers. However, on Oct. 1 at around 8:46 a.m., Seattle-Tac International Airport released a statement saying the airport was open and fully operational. That could change depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

What they're saying:

"SEA remains fully open & operational," FlySea announced on X. "Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to a domestic flight & at least 3 hours prior to an international flight. We're working closely with our fed partners to keep operations as close to normal as possible."

Dig deeper:

During the 2018-19 federal government shutdown, the Port of Seattle partnered with community groups to provide federal workers food and other essentials, along with resources to help cover missed paychecks.

In Washington, about 10,000 air traffic controllers work for the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 51,000 TSA officers and some federal air marshals also have been told to keep reporting to work because they are deemed essential.

During the last shutdown, many workers called out sick over fears they would not get paid. Federal employees have always received back pay once past shutdowns ended, and that is the expectation this time as well.

The National Airspace System says a shutdown could freeze hiring and training, which could further affect travelers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Port of Seattle and original reporting by FOX 13's Nikki Torres.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

