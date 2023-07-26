Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Seattle Nordstrom damaged during attempted burglary

Downtown Seattle
Seattle police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom on Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE - Nordstrom's flagship store in Downtown Seattle was damaged Wednesday morning after an attempted burglary, police said. 

Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the burglary at the store on Pine Street. 

When police arrived, they found significant damage to the business' storefront. 

Police told FOX 13 there was evidence of a shooting at the scene and no suspects were taken into custody. 

According to investigators, a KIA was involved in the attempted burglary but it has not been found. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 