Downtown Seattle Nordstrom damaged during attempted burglary

Nordstrom's flagship store in Downtown Seattle was damaged Wednesday morning after an attempted burglary, police said.

Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the burglary at the store on Pine Street.

When police arrived, they found significant damage to the business' storefront.

Police told FOX 13 there was evidence of a shooting at the scene and no suspects were taken into custody.

According to investigators, a KIA was involved in the attempted burglary but it has not been found.

The investigation remains ongoing.