Driver crashes into Bellingham bakery, owners ask for help rebuilding

A Bellingham bakery is processing a tragedy after a driver smashed into their shop, destroying the patio and inside dining area, along with the exterior of the building.

While no one was injured in the crash, the owners of Slice of Heaven Bakery & Cafe are left emotionally damaged as they now face overwhelming repair costs with no financial cushion.

Marci and Colby Abshire are the dedicated owners of Slice of Heaven, but their startup funds are depleted, leaving them unable to cover the damages while also paying their staff.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Monday, February 19th.

To help Slice of Heaven rebuild, a family member of the owners has started a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs and other expenses.

The goal is to reach $50,000 in donations.

And despite this tragic incident, an outpouring of community support has allowed Slice of Heaven to reopen soon. You can find the bakery at 300 N. Samish Way.