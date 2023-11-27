Echo Glen escapees back in custody

Three teens who escaped the Echo Glen Children's Center Sunday have been located and are back in custody.

At about 6:15 p.m., the Echo Glen Children's Center called 911 to report that there were three missing juveniles.

A few minutes later, one of the three was in custody, but the other two, reported to be 16–17 years old, were outstanding.

The King County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol, and multiple agencies were involved in the search for the missing two teens.

After 8 p.m., the two were located and taken into custody.

"The King County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all our Public Safety partners for their swift response in helping to capture the escaped juveniles from Echo Glen," said Sgt. Eric White with the King County Sheriff's Office.

All three were taken to the King County Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle and booked in for investigation of escape.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Last year, police said five boys assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center, stole a car and escaped from the facility.

The teens were found and in response to the incident, Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families said safety changes would be made.