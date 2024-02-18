Electrocuted eagle found in Tacoma released back into wild

A bald eagle that was found entangled in electrical lines in Tacoma has finally been released back into the wild after 47 days of rehabilitation.

The Twin Harbors Wildlife Center in Montesano has been taking care of the bird since January 1.

The bald eagle was found on December 27 after hitting a high power line on South Tacoma Way, and Tacoma Police officers contained the bird before handing it off to a rehabilitation organization.

The bird originally spent a night at the Tacoma Police Headquarters before being transported to Raindancer Wild Bird Rescue.

The Tacoma Police Department initially named the male bald eagle "Freedom."

After showing positive signs of improvement, the eagle was finally released on Saturday.