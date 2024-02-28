Emerald City Comic Con 2024: What to expect at the 4-day convention
SEATTLE - For four full days, tens of thousands of fans of comic and pop culture will be gathering in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con.
ECCC kicks off Thursday, Feb. 29, and goes until Sunday, March 3 at the Seattle Convention Center in downtown.
If you're planning to attend this year, here's a guide on what to expect.
How to buy tickets
As of Wednesday, many of the ticket packages were sold out.
But tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday were still available. Click here to buy them now.
Tickets for ECCC vary in price.
Hours at Emerald City Comic Con
General show
- Thursday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Friday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Panels
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Sunday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
After dark panels and events
- Friday: 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM
- Saturday: 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Gaming zone hours
- Thursday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Friday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
- Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Guest panels
Here are some of the guests who are scheduled at this year's convention.
- Chris Evans
- Ashley Johnson
- Christina Ricci
- Christopher Lloyd
- Elijah Wood
- Jodie Whittaker
- John Rhys-Davies
- Kellan Lutz
- Mae Whitman
- Misha Collins
- Sean Astin
For a full schedule of who will be making an appearance, click here.
Parking and transportation
For people planning to drive, there are three parking garage: Arch and Summit at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) and Freeway Park.
If you're planning to take public transportation, organizers have listed several options of getting to the Convention Center.
Rules and policies
The safety, security, health and wellness of the event's staff and attendees of ECCC are a priority.
Organizers have listed procedures for every participant at the event:
- Security staff may approach you outside the event, at entry or inside the event in order to assist
- You are required to wear the event ID badges/credentials provided to you
- Security safeguarding measures and operational plans are in place at our events, including: Badge/ticket verification Physical screening/bag checks Monitored and recorded security surveillance/CCTV Uniformed and covert security guards Crowd management/stewards, signage and barriers, as necessary
- Badge/ticket verification
- Physical screening/bag checks
- Monitored and recorded security surveillance/CCTV
- Uniformed and covert security guards
- Crowd management/stewards, signage and barriers, as necessary
- Security measures may include: Walkthrough or handheld scanners Uniformed and covert police Canine Security and Detection
- Walkthrough or handheld scanners
- Uniformed and covert police
- Canine Security and Detection
- Leave appropriate time to comply fwith entry requirements and remain patient and courteous while undertaking security checks
- Monitor your health in accordance with the health and safety acknowledgment
- Keep personal property with you at all times and do not leave any items unattended. RX and the event are not responsible for lost or missing property
- Report anything that looks unusual, suspicious, or out of place to a member of security or event staff
- Always carry a recognized form of photo ID
- Comply with all event policies, signage and the instructions of event staff. Operational adjustments may occur throughout the event
- Please be aware of and respect the personal boundaries of your fellow participants so that everyone can enjoy their time at the event
- On your final visit to the event, dispose of your badge inside the event or after you have returned home, not in bins immediately outside the event