Emerald City Comic Con 2024: What to expect at the 4-day convention

For four full days, tens of thousands of fans of comic and pop culture will be gathering in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con.

ECCC kicks off Thursday, Feb. 29, and goes until Sunday, March 3 at the Seattle Convention Center in downtown.

If you're planning to attend this year, here's a guide on what to expect.

How to buy tickets

As of Wednesday, many of the ticket packages were sold out.

But tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday were still available. Click here to buy them now.

Tickets for ECCC vary in price.

Hours at Emerald City Comic Con

General show

Thursday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Panels

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

After dark panels and events

Friday: 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Saturday: 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Gaming zone hours

Thursday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Guest panels

Here are some of the guests who are scheduled at this year's convention.

Chris Evans

Ashley Johnson

Christina Ricci

Christopher Lloyd

Elijah Wood

Jodie Whittaker

John Rhys-Davies

Kellan Lutz

Mae Whitman

Misha Collins

Sean Astin

For a full schedule of who will be making an appearance, click here.

Parking and transportation

For people planning to drive, there are three parking garage: Arch and Summit at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) and Freeway Park.

If you're planning to take public transportation, organizers have listed several options of getting to the Convention Center.

Rules and policies

The safety, security, health and wellness of the event's staff and attendees of ECCC are a priority.

Organizers have listed procedures for every participant at the event:

Security staff may approach you outside the event, at entry or inside the event in order to assist

You are required to wear the event ID badges/credentials provided to you

Security safeguarding measures and operational plans are in place at our events, including: Badge/ticket verification Physical screening/bag checks Monitored and recorded security surveillance/CCTV Uniformed and covert security guards Crowd management/stewards, signage and barriers, as necessary

Badge/ticket verification

Physical screening/bag checks

Monitored and recorded security surveillance/CCTV

Uniformed and covert security guards

Crowd management/stewards, signage and barriers, as necessary

Security measures may include: Walkthrough or handheld scanners Uniformed and covert police Canine Security and Detection

Walkthrough or handheld scanners

Uniformed and covert police

Canine Security and Detection

Leave appropriate time to comply fwith entry requirements and remain patient and courteous while undertaking security checks

Monitor your health in accordance with the health and safety acknowledgment

Keep personal property with you at all times and do not leave any items unattended. RX and the event are not responsible for lost or missing property

Report anything that looks unusual, suspicious, or out of place to a member of security or event staff

Always carry a recognized form of photo ID

Comply with all event policies, signage and the instructions of event staff. Operational adjustments may occur throughout the event

Please be aware of and respect the personal boundaries of your fellow participants so that everyone can enjoy their time at the event

On your final visit to the event, dispose of your badge inside the event or after you have returned home, not in bins immediately outside the event

For more details, click here.