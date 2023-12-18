Employee missing after fire destroys historic Bellingham building

A person remains missing after a fire destroyed the historic Fairhaven Terminal Building over the weekend.

The fire was reported before midnight Saturday and it was contained by 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they attempted to enter the building to search for people inside, but were forced to withdraw as they feared the second floor would collapse.

Fire officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the historic Harris Avenue structure, destroying the Harris Avenue Café, the former Tony’s Coffee now called Old Independent Coffeehouse, and multiple second floor office spaces.

Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Hewett said an employee from one of the affected businesses was the person who was reported missing.

A historic building in Fairhaven was destroyed after an overnight fire. (City of Bellingham)

"This is a devastating tragedy right in the heart of Fairhaven," Hewett said. "Our number one priority now is getting the building stabilized so we can conduct a thorough search. Until it is safe for our team to enter further into the structure, we cannot conduct a search for the missing individual or determine the cause of the fire."

According to the city of Bellingham, the Fairhaven Terminal Building was the oldest surviving, continuously occupied commercial building in Fairhaven. It was built in 1888.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.