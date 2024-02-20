Eric Wells: $10k reward offered for information that helps locate missing Fife man

article

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps in locating a man who was reported missing a year ago this month.

Fife Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the mystery of what happened to 37-year-old Eric Wells, who also goes by ‘E’.

Wells and his white Mercedes-Benz 4-door CLS650 were last seen on Feb. 16, 2023. His family is desperate for any answers.

Detectives have spoken to close to 40 different people connected to Wells and have received no viable leads.

The last known information is that he had a flat tire in McKenna on Feb. 16. McKenna is an unincorporated community in Pierce County that is north of the Nisqually River and east of Yelm. His phone last pinged in McKenna, but there have been no confirmed sightings or anyone that has spoken with him since that day.

"Our family has spared no effort in the search for him. We have been diligently searching daily, combing through homeless encampments, distributing flyers, and even launched a geo-fencing ad campaign targeting locations and individuals around his age and income level. We have reached out to every police station, shelter, and person we know or suspect may have any information about his whereabouts. We got a plane and flew all over McKenna/ Yelm searching all bodies of water for any sign of his car," said Wells' mother in an email.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find him.

Wells is 6’3" 210 pounds, wears glasses usually but not always, and has tattoos on his chest and arms.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call Fife PD at 253-922-6633 or email investigations@cityoffife.org and reference case #2306800764.