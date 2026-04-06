Everett stabbing under investigation after victim travels to Seattle hospital

The Brief Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Everett and later traveled by bus and light rail to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Authorities say the stabbing happened at the Everett Transit Center, and Everett police are leading the investigation. The 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition; the circumstances remain under investigation.



Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Everett, then boarded a bus and attempted to take a light rail to reach Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the man was stabbed at the Everett Transit Center before boarding a bus to Nortgate Transit Center. He then contacted a security guard on the platform at around 4:56 a.m., told them that he had been stabbed in the abdomen and was trying to get to Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Fire Department said the 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was in stable condition.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the Everett Police Department is leading the stabbing investigation.

What we don't know:

Further information about what led to the stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department.

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