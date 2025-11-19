Seattle's Harborview investigating after 6 patients get rare fungal infection

The Brief Seattle health officials and Harborview Medical Center are investigating a potential fungal infection outbreak after six patients tested positive for mucormycosis, a rare and drug-resistant infection. Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, lungs, brain, or stomach and is caused by molds common in the environment; it poses a risk to immunocompromised individuals and is treated with antifungal medication. Health officials, including the CDC, are working to identify the source of the cases, with Harborview implementing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures to prevent further cases.



Seattle health officials and Harborview Medical Center staff are investigating the possibility of a fungal infection outbreak at the hospital, after six patients tested positive for mucormycosis.

According to the University of Washington School of Medicine, Harborview staff identified six patients since mid-June with the rare fungal infection, which is notable for being drug-resistant and not transmissible person-to-person.

Three of those patients are still in the hospital receiving antifungal medication.

What is mucormycosis?

What we know:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mucormycosis is a rare, serious and sometimes deadly fungal infection that affects the sinuses, lungs, brain or stomach, though it can also sometimes occur on the skin after a cut or burn.

Mucormycosis is caused by molds called mucormycetes, which are common in the environment but rarely pose a threat to healthy people.

UW Medicine says people at risk of getting mucormycosis are people with diabetes, cancer patients, people who are immunocompromised, people with organ transplants or skin injuries. It is typically treated with antifungal meds.

The CDC notes that, despite its rarity, mucormycosis is "one of the most common diseases linked to mold outbreaks in healthcare settings."

What we don't know:

Health officials are still working to determine where this increase in mucormycosis cases.

"Public Health has been working with Harborview and the CDC to investigate the increase in cases of mucormycosis. While we may never identify the source, Harborview is taking recommended infection control precautions including enhanced cleaning to help reduce the risk of additional cases," said Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano with Public Health – Seattle & King County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.