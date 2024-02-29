Family evacuated, 1 injured in Bellevue house fire

article

Firefighters have evacuated a home in Bellevue after a fire broke out.

Officials first reported the fire just after 5:00 p.m., on 199th Ave SE south of I-405, near the Newport neighborhood.

The Bellevue Fire Department confirmed that everyone in the home managed to get out, and crews are currently working to extinguish the flames.

Officials say an adult was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.