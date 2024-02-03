Family of package delivery driver killed wants shooter, company to be held accountable

The family of an Amazon delivery driver gunned down while doing package drop-offs wants the shooter and the mega-company to be held accountable for his death.

Sergey Kubay, 50, was an Amazon Flex driver. He had been for at least four years when he was found on Thursday, January 25, shot in his car that doubled as a part-time package delivery vehicle. His brother says Amazon needs to give full protection to part-time drivers like Sergey.

Sergey’s wife is also a package delivery driver and now she fears she could share the same fate as her husband. The couple used the money from Amazon to take care of their kids, but they’re now left wondering who’s taking care of Flex drivers, who often end up making deliveries late into the night.

"I would like to ask Amazon to step in, not just for Sergey, but step in for all drivers," Kubay said.

FOX 13 reached out to Amazon asking about their safety measures to prevent incidents like these – while we did not get a direct answer, Amazon spokesperson Montana MacLachlan, did say "We’re deeply saddened by this terrible crime and are working to support the King County Sheriff's Office as they investigate. We're also in touch with the driver’s family and have offered our support during this difficult time."

"It's very painful," Kubay said. "It's really hard to talk about it because nobody expected that."

Sergey was shot while delivering packages at the Fairwood Pond Apartments in King County. Kubay says he picked up an evening shift on the 24th.

"Around nine o'clock residents around the apartment, a lot of people they heard shots, they heard, and nobody came to check it," Kubay said.

The father wasn’t found until the following morning, when deputies were called out around 5.

"He got shot twice," Kubay said.

Initial reports say it appears Sergey was involved in an altercation when he was shot. Deputies say it’s likely he was targeted – although it’s unclear why.

"I don't know what happens," Kubay said. "Maybe he was trying to get some money from him, but what we know is during his delivery time on work and he was shot, it's totally unacceptable. He was loved and he loved his kids very much."

After learning about his brother's death, Kubay wrote, "Rest in peace my dear brother," on his refrigerator. While the family is mourning, they say they're focused on moving forward.

"Honestly, I'm not looking for justice," Kubay said. "I just want to be in peace, we don't want to fall apart. We don't want to stay mad at somebody for years and years. We have to forgive, we have to forget it, we have to move forward."

The family is raising funds to lay the father to rest, and here's how you can help.