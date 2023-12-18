Family says well-loved mother of 7 was found shot in Tacoma Park, killer still on the loose

A mother of seven was found dead in a Tacoma park, and police are trying to find the person or people who killed her.

Someone spotted her underneath a table in the picnic shelter in Oakland Madrona Park off of South Madison Street, and called 911 at around 8:30 am Monday.

A family member told FOX 13 that she was a beloved mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

"We have a neighborhood chat, a neighborhood watch," said Nathan Carlisle, a neighbor who lives near the park.

It was around 8:30 am Monday when neighbors like Carlisle began getting texts and notifications that a woman had been found dead under the picnic shelter.

"Went over and saw a body lying under the gazebo there," said Carlisle. "It was very upsetting."

He says his wife heard something loud overnight, but the park is poorly lit, and it's not uncommon to hear noises that sound like gunfire in the area.

"My wife said she heard a couple bangs, but I didn’t investigate. We are so used to it," said Carlisle.

Tacoma Police have not released a cause of death, but family members tell us her name is Ngaire Tusi, a mother of seven, in her 30's.

They say they learned that she was beaten and shot in the head, then left in the park until someone spotted her underneath a picnic table and called 911.

Family members say Tusi was a good person and well-known in her community. They say she was the type of person that would try to solve other people's problems and would often try to mediate for people or "talk them down" if they were frustrated. They did not want to talk on camera for safety reasons Monday.

Neighbors hope the city cracks down on the violence and other activity that is playing out in the park.

"There is a shooting, at least once a night, we call about gunshots," said Carlisle.

A child overdosed in the same park in 2022 after finding and eating a fentanyl pill near the playground. An officer was credited at the time with saving the child's life. Neighbors tell us that they don't let their kids play in the park anymore due to the growing number of dangerous incidents there.

Carlisle says he wants the city to install better lighting in the park, and provide a larger law enforcement presence in the park.

"Hopefully, maybe this will get them in gear. I don’t know how many bodies have to be sprawled out over Tacoma for them to kind of start policing people," said Carlisle.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible for the woman's death, contact Tacoma Police.