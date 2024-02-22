Federal Way car break-ins: Police search for person of interest linked to prowls

After nearly 70 cars were vandalized in less than 24 hours in Federal Way this month, police are asking the public's help in finding a person of interest connected to the prowls.

On Feb. 11, officers found a suspect vehicle with five people inside at the McDonald's parking lot at the Crossings on Pacific Highway South and South 348th.

Police said as soon as the suspects saw the patrol car, it sped away and got onto I-5.

After several hours, police found the car unoccupied in Puyallup.

>> Federal Way leaders call for pursuit law change after nearly 70 cars vandalized in a day

From Feb. 10 to 11, a group of teens went on a crime spree and broke into 69 cars.

The break-ins happened at the Dumas Bay Centre, the Commons Mall, an apartment complex, the King Aquatic Center and three separate churches.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

On Wednesday, investigators released pictures of one person of interest linked to the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121 ext. 0.