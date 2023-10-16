Federal Way PD seek suspect in gas station armed robbery

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Federal Way Police are asking for your help to identify this armed robbery suspect. He was armed with a handgun when he walked into two gas stations. He hit today and one yesterday. He demanded cash from the employees and took off on foot.

Detectives describe him as Black, in his mid to late 30s, approximately 5'8" with medium build.

If you know his name or whereabouts, call the Federal Way Police Department tip line at 253-835-6799.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.