Police search for man who shot, killed 16-year-old boy in Federal Way, WA

The Brief Federal Way police are searching for a 28-year-old man who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in an apartment complex parking lot Monday night. Investigators said the suspect and the victim knew each other, though the names of both individuals are being withheld by authorities. Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact the Federal Way Police Department.



Police are searching for a man who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy at an apartment complex in Federal Way, Monday night.

Teen shot and killed at Avana Apartments in Federal Way

What we know:

Officers with the Federal Way Police department were called to an apartment complex near South Star Lake Road and 24th Lane South at around 9:38 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal Way police search for shooting suspect

Investigators say the teenager and the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old man, are known to each other.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 16-year-old victim has not been released. Even though the suspect has been identified, authorities are not yet releasing his name.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department's non-emergency line at 253-835-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Federal Way Police Department.

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