FIFTY FIFTY updates FOX 13 after viral success of ‘Cupid’

In the six months since their debut, FIFTY FIFTY has gone from a new group from a small company to sitting alongside groups like BLACKPINK with the achievements of their latest comeback song, "Cupid".

FOX 13 talked with the group just before the release of "Cupid" in February. Member Keena, who has a writing credit for the song, said, "When I was working on "Cupid," I tried to express ourselves as active and independent, not depending on the figure or being of Cupid. I wanted those sides to be expressed well through the group."

Active is a perfect word to describe the success they have seen since the song’s release.

At the time of our first interview, the song had seen just over 3.5 million views on YouTube and 1 million streams on Spotify. As of May, the music video has over 50 million views and Spotify streams have skyrocketed to over 200 million. Their monthly listeners have also grown to over 30 million, making them the fastest K-pop group in history to do so.

The success of "Cupid" can be attributed not only to the group’s talent and the song itself, but also the power of social media.

TikTok users from all over the world have used the song in their videos. One sped-up version of their English "Twin Version" has been used in over 2 million videos so far.

FIFTY FIFTY is now occupying spots on numerous music charts across the world including being the first female K-pop group to enter the top 10 on the UK singles chart, and sitting alongside BLACKPINK as the only K-pop female groups in history to reach the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, currently at number 19.

"Cupid" has also just become the number one added song to US Pop radio, being added to over 40 stations across the country this week.

Keeping up with all the new achievements is not only hard for fans, but also the members themselves.

When asked about it, member ARAN says, "It is actually difficult for us, too, to keep track of all the accomplishments that we have achieved so far. I would like to first say thank you to all of our fans because I know that our fans have helped us to make these accomplishments come true, and we truly appreciate their support."

Their fan base called, "HUNNIES," has grown drastically, which can be seen through their number of followers on social media. Their YouTube subscriber count is over 900,000 and TikTok has grown to over a million.

After their quick success, they signed with Warner Records and it was recently announced that their albums will be on the shelves at Target and Barnes & Noble starting next month, with pre-orders now available.

While they are excited about the success, there is still more the rookie group wants to accomplish.

With the "twin version" of "Cupid" having English lyrics, some people online don’t know that FIFTY FIFTY is a K-pop group.

To that, leader Saena has a message to all those new fans that know the song, but may not know the group.

She says, "I would like to tell them that we are a group named FIFTY FIFTY, and we're a group from Korea with four members. I'd also like to tell them that we are very sincere with our music and we will continue to communicate with all the listeners out there with our songs and create music that they can really sympathize with. Please stay tuned and do look forward to more of our music!"