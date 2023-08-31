Fisherman shatters Washington state record, catching colossal mahi mahi near Westport

article

Veteran saltwater angler Wade La Fontaine shattered the previous Washington state record by reeling in a colossal 21-pound mahi mahi off the coast near Westport.

La Fontaine caught the impressive 48-inch-long fish, also known as a dolphinfish or dorado, on Aug. 25.

La Fontaine, who has more than a decade of offshore fishing experience, embarked on this journey with Captain Keith Johnson aboard the charter boat Tunacious. Utilizing a technique involving trolling plastic squid behind a spreader, they ventured approximately 42 miles southwest of Washington's coast.

Upon their return to Westport, the mahi mahi was examined by a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) biologist before being weighed on a certified scale at Ocean Gold Seafoods. La Fontaine's achievement was further validated through a WDFW Regional Fish Program Manager's review, securing official certification on August 30.

(The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Dolphinfish, or Coryphaena hippurus, are an infrequent catch for anglers targeting pelagic species like albacore tuna off the coasts of Washington and Oregon. La Fontaine's remarkable catch, measuring 48 inches in length and 40 inches to the inside fork of the tail, mirrors the size of those typically found in warmer southern waters.

"I’m so appreciative to Keith Johnson, Darrell Johnson, Raymond Paraíso, and Aden Kallerson with Far Corners Adventures Sport Fishing," said La Fontaine. "Without these charters doing it (making the run offshore) day after day, I wouldn’t have had a chance to connect with this fish."

Featured article

Dolphinfish fall under Washington state's "Other Food Fish" category, allowing a daily limit of 2 per person.