Florida man's hilarious reaction to poolside iguana sneaking up on him goes viral

A Florida man's high-pitched squeal to an unexpected visitor swimming in a pool with him has become a viral sensation on TikTok, capturing the attention of millions who thoroughly enjoyed his candid reaction.

Vivian Diaz told Storyful said she and her daughter were having fun at a Florida water park when they spotted an iguana in the swimming pool. After spotting the reptile they immediately "popped out of the water", and Diaz started recording the lizard that was quickly making its way through the water.

The video captured the moment the lively iguana swam up to a man relaxing on pool noodles and his response was – hilarious!

The unexpected sight triggered an involuntary reaction from the man, and a high-pitched scream escaped his lips, echoing across the pool area.