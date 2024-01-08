Former Army National Guard recruiter sentenced for sexual abuse of minor at JBLM

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
16
High Wind Warning
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Former Army National Guard recruiter sentenced for sexual abuse of minor at JBLM

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. - A former Army National Guard recruiter was sentenced to 10 years in prison for what a judge called "sadistic" and "indescribably cruel" crimes against a minor at Joint Base Lewis-McCord. 

Joshua Harrod, 44, of Spanaway, was charged in July 2021 for sexually molesting a young child left in his care at JBLM. The assaults occurred between October 2017 and April 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Harrod tried to falsify phone records related to evidence in the case and also pleaded guilty to those charges.

He was sentenced to 10 years for enticement of a minor and will be on "lifetime supervised release" when he gets out.

"The consequences of many crimes before me do not have the impact that this one does…Victims of these crimes carry with them a life sentence," said U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle.