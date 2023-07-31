Former middle school teacher who plead guilty to sex crime arrested for rape

article

A former Seattle special education middle school teacher who previously plead guilty to a sex-related crime has been arrested for another alleged rape.

Deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office arrested 52-year-old Darren Hunter on July 30 in his home in Chelan.

According to probable cause documents obtained by Wenatchee World, a woman met with Hunter at his home on July 29 to buy drugs from him. He allegedly raped and assaulted her during that visit, the Wenatchee World said.

Hunter was arrested for first-degree rape and second-degree assault.

He was previously employed within the Seattle Public Schools as a special education teacher at Madison Middle School before he was let go following a guilty plea to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

The assault did not happen on school grounds and did not involve a student. He is currently not employed with any school district, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said.

Wenatchee World reported that Hunter met the victim on a dating app in July 2021. The victim went to his home on Aug. 15 where he raped her.

He was initially charged with third-degree rape but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor.

It does not appear that Hunter is on any sex offender registry.

Detectives have reason to believe Hunter may have committed additional unreported crimes.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (509) 667-6845.