Henry Kissinger, political scientist and former secretary of state, dies at 100

FILE - Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger is shown in his first news conference. (Getty Images)

Henry Kissinger, the German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser who served as Secretary of State for two presidents and left his stamp on U.S. foreign policy for decades died Wednesday at the age of 100.

A statement released by Kissinger Associates stated that Kissinger died Wednesday at his home in Connecticut.

