Henry Kissinger, political scientist and former secretary of state, dies at 100
article
Henry Kissinger, the German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser who served as Secretary of State for two presidents and left his stamp on U.S. foreign policy for decades died Wednesday at the age of 100.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A statement released by Kissinger Associates stated that Kissinger died Wednesday at his home in Connecticut.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.