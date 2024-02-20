Former Wells Fargo bank manager sentenced for stealing over $1M from elderly customers

A former Clark County bank manager was sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling nearly $1.3 million from eight bank customers, most of whom were elderly, disabled or couldn't speak English.

Brian Davie, 44, who was a former branch manager at a Wells Fargo in Battle Ground, Wash., used unauthorized cash withdrawals, money transfers, and cashier’s checks to steal over $1 million. Davie worked for Wells Fargo in Battle Ground from March of 2014 until he was fired in June 2019.

According to records in the case, Davie used his position as a manager to access customer files containing information about bank account balances.

"Davie hid his criminal activity by repeatedly exchanging cashier’s checks until they were small enough to cash without triggering banking reporting requirements," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

Some of Davie’s victims had dementia or had limited English skills and did not understand banking transactions.

Davie deposited some of the stolen money in an account he created in the name of a relative’s business. He made some of the cashier’s checks payable to that relative or to the business account he created. Much of the money was withdrawn as cash.

One victim had more than $566,000 stolen from her retirement accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In all, Davie embezzled S1,279,840 from victim accounts. Wells Fargo partially reimbursed victims for their losses.

A judge will decide the amount of restitution Davie owes on March 18.