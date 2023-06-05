Fredy Montero reflects on career ahead of Timbers match

Seattle Sounders play 34 matches in a season, but only one can get fans of Lumen Field roaring like no tomorrow.

The rivalry game between Seattle and Portland existed even before the MLS. Fans want nothing more than to see their team pull a winning match against the Rose City.

Sounders FC Coach Brian Schmetzer calls Fredy Montero a 'Portland killer.' Montero is part of the original MLS roster. He came back after almost a decade away.

He's faced the Portland Timbers several times in his career.

"It's a different game, of course," Montero said. "It's a rivalry game. And we always want to be on top. Portland understands, it's going to be a special game again. Also, because we are playing at home."

At 35 years old, his teammates and Sounders staff call Montero ero a Seattle legend.

"I'm happy with everything that I've done," Montero said. "Honestly, with leaving Colombia from an early age -- being able to play Portugal, China, Canada, Colombia, USA -- I think I'm happy where my God given talent has taken me. I keep enjoying it, you know. When I see us score goals - that feeling is always going to be there for me."

No. 12, Montero, is the only athlete from the sounders original MLS roster in 2009. He played for Seattle until 2014 before taking his career to Colombia and then Vancouver. In 2021, the senior forward came back to the Emerald City.

"I came here when I was 21," Montero said. "I was blessed enough to meet my today wife here, and it always was homebase for us here. Coming back from Europe, this is where we spent our holidays. It's special now that I'm back. There's a lot to give back to the team and enjoying this second phase in Seattle Sounders."

Montero had a warm welcome back to the franchise. This time, he returns as not only a reliable player, the Sounders general manager says they value his leadership for the team.

"It means a lot to me, honest," Montero said. "Taking the franchise from day one and now seeing how many titles they have, the respect that they have gained in the league. It's amazing and I'm happy to be a part of this organization."

The Sounders have added some younger athletes to the roster. To name a couple, Reed Baker-Whiting just turned 18 this spring and Obed Vargas he's 17.

With so much fresh talent on the turf, FOX 13 asked Montero if he ever sees himself in them.

"Yes, yes, especially when they don't listen," Montero said. "I remember when I was their age, age 20, 21. The world is out there and you want to conquer. But, also, you have to get those advice from players that have been there. Especially, playing in Europe. I'm excited, because sounders have some very good players where they can be stars for the national team, USA, or they go to play Europe."

Montero started playing soccer as a child. He pursued his dreams to play for a living and they came true.

"This team is always wanting to win trophies, this team is always looking to be the best in the league," Montero said. "So, any player that is coming - they better be ready."

Montero scored the first Sounders goal in franchise history. He is also the all-time leading scorer.