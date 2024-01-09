Freezing temperatures, potential snow prompts King County to open more cold-weather shelters this week

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) will expand day and overnight warming shelters ahead of freezing temperatures and potential lowland snow.

KCRHA plans to activate its highest cold weather threshold, Tier 3, starting Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Tier 3 is activated when either daily high temperatures are predicted at 35°F or below for a single day, daily low temperatures are predicted at 30°F or below for a single day, or snow/rain accumulation is greater than 4 inches.

This will allow the county to expand emergency operations to coordinate with cities to open city-owned properties to be used as shelters, work with transportation partners to get people to shelter sites and support food distribution at the following locations across King County.

Some locations, such as the Highline United Methodist Church Severe Weather Shelter at 13015 1st Ave. S., Burien is actively seeking volunteers and donations.

KCRHA says Tier 3 will be active through Jan. 16 but could potentially be extended.