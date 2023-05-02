'Gold Rush' of green aviation tech unfolding in Snohomish County

As airlines make bigger climate commitments, it is setting off a flurry of moves that will have impacts on Washington’s aviation industry for generations to come.

In the past month, Snohomish County has been host to two major announcements: a first-of-its-kind research and development center focused on low-carbon aviation fuels, and a test of a hydrogen-powered electric motor that is expected to power the world’s largest hydrogen-fueled jet.

Standing in front of a retired Alaska Airline Bombardier Q400, ZeroAvia, CEO Val Miftakhov hyped the future of zero-emission air flight. ZeroAvia, which now calls Everett’s Paine Field home, had worked out a deal to take the keys of the aircraft so they can retro-fit it with their tech.

To date, ZeroAvia has already proven its potential to de-carbonize flight. They’ve already test-flown a 19-passenger aircraft with a hydrogen-electric engine. The Q400 is a larger challenge: a 76-seat aircraft that would open new doors to carbon-free flight.

"Years from now, you will look back and say, ‘This is the time the transformation of real, large aircraft real, large commercial aircraft started,’" said Miftakhov.

WHICH PATH WINS

It is unclear what the future of aviation will look like. Despite commitments by major airline companies, the dates are simply targets – even those with the most knowledge on the topic admit: we’re building toward a goal without a plan in place.

On Monday, ZeroAvia showed off its proprietary tech by running a large propeller on the Paine Field runway using its hydrogen propulsion technology.

ZeroAvia has said that batteries are too large, and not advanced enough to fly commercial flights, though other groups are attempting to do just that.

Most believe that electric and/or hydrogen can handle all short-haul flights, flights fewer than 600 miles. That next level-up, is the real question: while short-haul flights make up 17% of emissions, those mid-range flights make up an even larger portion. It’s estimated that more than half of CO2 emissions from aviation are for flights that are 2,500 miles or shorter.

There are also middle-of-the-road technologies that are being looked at in an attempt to drop emissions, though not to zero.

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are under a rapid development pace. Produced from plants, algae, waste and more; SAF can be used on the same aircraft as traditional jet fuel. Some SAFs are already in-use, but they are blends that rely on traditional petroleum-based fuels.

"The technology to get us to that destination does not exist today at the size, scale, or even certified in operations at the level we need to reach those goals," said Alaska Airlines Senior VP for Sustainability Diana Birkett Rakow, talking about Alaska Airline’s current commitment to be net-zero for emissions by 2040.

That net-zero goal isn’t the only goal, though. Alaska Airlines, for instance, has set a goal of being the most fuel-efficient airline by 2025. That means utilizing more fuel-efficient jets, but also looking at other ways to cut carbon, waste and water-use.

"We burn a lot of gas to get you where you want to go," lamented Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci to the gathered crowd, explaining the company would burn roughly 800 million gallons of fuel this year alone – a number that represents just a small portion of the U.S. airline industry.

A COMMITMENT TO NET-ZERO

Aviation, per a study published in 2020, accounts for 3.5% of climate change. Other studies have pinpointed the number closer to 2.5%.

Dropping that number will not only benefit people – it will benefit the industry itself. In the short-term disruptive, extreme weather events are top of mind. However, longer-term impacts range from infrastructure to changes in the jet stream.

In 2021, IATA (International Air Transport Associate) member airlines committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from aviation by 2050. A number of individual airlines have moved their commitments up to 2040.

Net-zero itself is a phrase that can be confusing. The word "net" implies that if you can’t get pollution down to zero you can offset pollution by investing in projects that further reduce carbon emissions: tree planting projects, capturing methane gas at waste management facilities, building renewable energy projects, etc.

While emissions dropped in 2019, the drop was tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. While new aircrafts are more efficient than the models they replace, there has also been a growth in demand to fly at the same time airlines commit to net-zero.

Washington, and Snohomish County, have begun to play a role in attracting companies that are trying to take advantage of what is now becoming a "gold rush" for clean aviation solutions.

Gov. Jay Inslee, Congresswoman Suzan Delbene, and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers were all involved in this week’s unveiling of ZeroAvia’s new Q400 project that will unfold at Paine Field.

"To be able to see the future right now in this airplane, nothing could be more exciting," said Inslee.

Rep. Delbene spoke on-stage about recent work towards creating a hydrogen-hub in the Pacific Northwest, noting investments from both the Department of Energy, and the previously passed Inflation Reduction Act.

LOCAL IMPACT

The aviation industry has played a role in the PNW for many years. Similarly, it seems the new wave of green tech within the industry will play a role.

At Monday’s ZeroAvia event, a number of high school seniors from Raisbeck Aviation High School. As the audience clapped at their introduction, the Alaska Airlines CEO shouted: "We want to hire you guys when you’re done!"

In the meantime, a number of scientists are already attempting to solve the aviation industries combustion problem – traditional engines will always pollute our skies.

There is no shortage of groups in Washington playing a big role in solving the problem, and it’s unclear who will be the winner in the end.

ZeroAvia is just one of the local companies working in this space.

MagniX, another Paine Field tenant, was the brains behind Harbour Air’s first all-electric point-to-point test flight in late 2022.

The electric motor company was also involved in Eviation Aircraft’s test flight dubbed "Alice," which flew an all-electric 9-seat plane last year – Eviation is headquartered in Arlington.

Companies outside of Washington, like Universal Hydrogen, are teaming up with in-state companies like MagniX and AeroTEC to begin work towards test flights in Moses Lake at the Grant County International Airport.