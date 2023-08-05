Good News Only: All-female fire crew responds to plane crash, Edmonds man returns to Ukraine to help animals

article

Here are your top stories of the week; Good News Only!

Edmonds man to return to Ukraine to help animals

This week, one Edmonds man will return to Ukraine for the fourth time, on a mission to bring relief to our four-legged friends.

"Ukrainians love their animals like Americans do," said Dan Fine, president of the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund, or UWARF.

American Idol auditions come to Washington, Iam Tongi to join hopefuls with audition tips

An illuminated American Idol sign is displayed during the American Idol Live! 2018 tour at the Orleans Arena on July 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Think you have what it takes to be America's next top talent? The time for action is almost here, because "Idols Across America" is coming to Washington.

"Idols Across America" presents American Idol hopefuls with the chance to sign up for a virtual face-to-face audition with producers, who will give real-time feedback and the possibility of becoming the next American Idol.

All-female fire crew responds to plane crash at Renton airport

Image of the crew (from left to right) Firefighter Wallace, Lieutenant Weaver, Firefighter Clearman (Renton RFA)

An all-female crew at Renton Regional Fire Authority (RFA) came to the rescue after a small engine plane crash at the Renton Municipal Airport earlier this week.

Fire Engine Crew 313 were called to the airport Monday morning to find a plane carrying two people upside down on the runway.

Soul of the CD: Preserving the history of the Soul Pole

Standing 21 feet tall, the Soul Pole is more than just a former telephone pole -- the Black Heritage Society calls it a beacon of pride that tells the history of Black people in Seattle’s Central District.

"I’m struck by how this artwork has brought people together both then and now," said Seattle Chief Librarian Tom Fay at the 50th anniversary of the Soul Pole back in May.

Cinerama theater one step closer to reopening after legislation passes key committee vote

The historic Cinerama theater in Belltown is one step closer to reopening after legislation passed a key committee vote on Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, will allow the city to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), and provide them with a nearly $1 million grant to purchase and support the operation of the theater.

