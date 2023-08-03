Cinerama theater one step closer to reopening after legislation passes key committee vote

The historic Cinerama theater in Belltown is one step closer to reopening after legislation passed a key committee vote on Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, will allow the city to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), and provide them with a nearly $1 million grant to purchase and support the operation of the theater.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for their support in advancing this critical investment to re-open the Cinerama and activate our Downtown," said Councilmember Lewis. "The public benefits unlocked by this proposal will further strengthen our reputation as a center of film culture."

According to a Wednesday press release, the Council's Finance and Housing Committee gave the green light to use funding from the city's midyear supplemental budget to make this happen.

The legislation will now go to a full Council vote on Aug. 8.

Funding from the $1 million public benefit package will go toward the following:

Creating job opportunities, including paid internships, commissioned art on the property and other workforce development support for the City's film industry.

In-kind goods and services to the community with a focus on racial and social equity, including hosting film screenings and festivals that center on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers, as well as offering educational opportunities to BIPOC youth, such as film passes and summer camps.

Activation and revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, including partnering with and highlighting other neighborhood businesses in the area.

Commitment to preserving the Cinerama as an active operational theater and a regional destination for film enthusiasts.

According to the City, this legislation will take advantage of windfall admissions tax revenues that came in higher than projected, allowing for the reinvestment of that money in Seattle’s cultural entertainment community. King County Councilmember McDermott is also proposing legislation that would closely match Seattle’s funding.