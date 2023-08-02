Soul of the CD: Preserving the history of the Soul Pole

Standing 21 feet tall, the Soul Pole is more than just a former telephone pole -- the Black Heritage Society calls it a beacon of pride that tells the history of Black people in Seattle’s Central District.

"I’m struck by how this artwork has brought people together both then and now," said Seattle Chief Librarian Tom Fay at the 50th anniversary of the Soul Pole back in May.

The structure was carved by members of the Rotary Boy’s Club in the late 1960s. It was initially installed in front of the Douglass-Truth Branch of the Seattle Public Library on April 24, 1973.

"The Soul Pole is a depiction of the history of African Americans from the motherland Africa to America," said Elijah Mu’ied, who is an artist and the son of Raqib Mu’ied. Raqib Mu’ied was the art director of the Rotary Boy’s Club and one of the people involved in creating the Soul Pole.

"It starts at the bottom when we were there in Africa, and we were taken. It moves up to our slavery. And when you get to the top, it’s supposed to represent the emancipation and wholeness of African American people in America," said Elijah Mu’ied.

Back in 2021, the condition of the Soul Pole was deteriorating, so Seattle Public Libraries worked with conservationists and the Black Heritage Society to restore the historic piece of art. Going forward, the Soul Pole will receive routine maintenance every five years to maintain its shape and extend its life.

"Art is one of the equalizers of the world. Art and music. Music is an art form in itself," said Mu’ied. "But I think some of the hard discussions and conversations that we don’t have are easier, more palatable, through the arts. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. So, the Soul Pole has told probably a good million words for its existence. I think art is very, very necessary in our community. And it’s a shame when you hear on the news about some of these schools trying to get rid of art. I think that’s a big mistake."