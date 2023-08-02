All-female fire crew respond to plane crash at Renton airport

article

An all-female crew at Renton Regional Fire Authority (RFA) came to the rescue after a small engine plane crash at the Renton Municipal Airport earlier this week.

Fire Engine Crew 313 were called to the airport Monday morning to find a plane carrying two people upside down on the runway.

Both people were injured, and the crews quickly treated one of the patients who refused medical transport while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Along with help from King County Fire District 20 (Skyway), Boeing Fire Department and King County Medic One, it was a shining example of teamwork that allowed for the patients to be taken care of, a fuel leak to be managed, all why tending to other challenges that come with aviation accidents.

Related article

Lieutenant Weaver, a nine-year veteran, and firefighters Clearman and Wallace helped serve as great examples in not only the undoubted capability of women firefighters but also the importance of diversity within the crews.

According to a press release put out by Renton RFA, "This year, both firefighters Clearman and Wallace volunteered to teach at the Future Women in EMS and Fire event, which helps women of all ages with hands-on experience for a variety of emergency service career paths."