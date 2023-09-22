Good News Only: Meet Seattle's underwater hockey team, kitten rescue in Marysville and MORE!

article

Did you know Seattle has its own underwater hockey team? It's real, and looks like a challenge! Also, a heartwarming rescue operation unfolded in Marysville as two tiny kittens found themselves in trapped inside a storm drain.

We had a lot of news stories this week, but these are the ones that will leave a smile on your face; Good News Only.

Meet Seattle's underwater hockey team

Police rescue kittens from storm drain in Marysville

A heartwarming rescue operation unfolded in Marysville as two tiny kittens found themselves in trapped inside a storm drain over the weekend.

The fateful call for help came from neighbors near Marysville-Getchell High School who reported hearing the crying cats.

Local teen competes in global science competition

Isaac Zhang, a student from Bellevue, is one of only 30 semi-finalists in a global 'Annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge' competition.

Fall Fun at Bob's Corn and Pumpkin Farm

This year's Fall Festival is underway at Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish. There's a pumpkin patch, and even some apple cannons!

Point Defiance Zoo celebrates Suki's 59th birthday

Suki, an Asian elephant at Point Defiance Zoo celebrates her 59th birthday this weekend. Suki is one of the oldest elephants in the country, and zookeepers say she's a superstar to everyone who cares for her. To celebrate, Suki will get a special birthday pie each day at 1 p.m. That's happening today through Sunday. The zoo has also put out a birthday card for guests to sign.

Horse rescue in Maple Valley will stay open despite rising costs, owner says other rescues also struggling

The Serenity Equine Rescue in Maple Valley has been protecting, sheltering and healing abused, neglected and abandoned horses for nearly two decades.

However, not long ago, owner Patricia Clark was concerned she would have to close the rescue due to a number of factors that are impacting animal shelters nationwide.

