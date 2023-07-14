Good News Only: Tokitae update, Local rapper sells out shows for his movie, Firefighter adopts baby

Film about local rapper with autism living in Seattle keeps selling out shows; Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for anniversary of breed’s founding; Florida firefighter adopts baby left in safe haven box; Tokitae could return home to Puget Sound by Thanksgiving

Indianapolis Colts owner and philanthropist Jim Irsay is personally funding efforts to bring Tokitae back home to the Puget Sound, and said she could be back in her ancestral waters by Thanksgiving.

Tokitae's trainers are working with her in the Seaquarium, practicing getting her into her netting so she will feel comfortable in her new tank for transport. The plan is to put her on a C-17 plane (typically considered a military transport plane) or a Boeing 747.

Film about local rapper with autism living in Seattle keeps selling out shows

A group of artists are creating a huge buzz around their new movie ‘FANTASY A Gets A Mattress,’ a dark comedy starring a local rapper with autism set in Seattle.

The demand for the movie is so high that all nine of the showings, at the Beacon Cinema in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle, have sold out.

Florida firefighter adopts baby left in safe haven box

(Credit: Zoey's parents, FOX News Digital, Ocala Fire Rescue)

In a heartwarming tale of compassion, a Florida firefighter has opened his heart and home to a newborn baby girl he discovered in the station’s Safe Haven drop box in December.

According to the Ocala Fire and Rescue Station in Florida, the firefighter heard the alarm and discovered the baby inside the state’s first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) – a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for.

The outside of the Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire station in Ocala, Florida. (Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue)

Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for anniversary of breed’s founding

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland organized the celebration. (Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful)

Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland Thursday to mark the 155th anniversary of the breed’s founding.

According to the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, which organized the celebration, the event was held at the Guisachan Estate of Lord Tweedmouth in the Highlands – where the dog breed was first bred.