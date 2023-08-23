Gov. Inslee appoints Megan Matthews as director of state's Office of Equity

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday appointed Megan Matthews as the new director of the Washington State Office of Equity.

Matthews, who has served as the acting director since May, brings extensive experience to her role.

As assistant director for shared power since April 2021, Matthews has guided much of the agency's momentum. She has overseen strategy, budgets, legislative and public relations, and collaborated on executive orders promoting equity in employment across the state.

"Megan is a dynamic and authentic leader who knows what it takes to make the Office of Equity successful. This agency is central to our work promoting equity and justice for all," said Inslee. "I look forward to continuing to work with Megan and her office to implement policy priorities that make it possible for all Washingtonians to thrive and live healthy, successful lives."

Matthews' social services background includes research on poverty reduction, racial justice, and leadership roles fostering diversity. Before joining the Office of Equity, Matthews worked for the state's Department of Social & Health Services, and was the inaugural chair of Washington State Blacks United in Leadership and Diversity.

"I am honored to serve Washingtonians in this role. Our office is busy laying a strong internal foundation by hiring to get fully staffed to do our critical work, implementing our budget strategy to be as efficient and impactful with the funds we have been allocated, and meeting our mandate to bring accountability to government and advance equity and justice for all Washingtonians," said Matthews. "Thank you to those in community and state government who have supported our office. Together, we live out the value of Ubuntu: I am because we are. What happens to one, happens to all. So together, we will make Washington a state where everyone belongs and has access to the resources, power, and opportunities they need to thrive."

In her new role, Matthews emphasized the agency's commitment to a strong foundation, efficient budget use, government accountability, and advancing equity and justice for all.

Matthews is from Tacoma and holds a history degree from Williams College in Massachusetts, plus a master's in public administration from The Evergreen State College.