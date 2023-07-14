Grieving Kent family speaks out after 12-year-old son's death

A family in Kent has been devastated by the loss of their son, struck on his walk home from the park by an alleged drunk driver.

His parents, Michael and Shellie Coury, spoke to FOX 13 about their youngest son, Gabriel.

"He’s so sweet. He’s so kind," his mother Coury said.

Their 12-year-old son was killed Tuesday by a 19-year-old driver—who Kent Police say had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit—on 132nd Avenue Southeast.

Gabriel’s elementary school was just down the road from their home, his parents say he would walk between the two without incident nearly every day.

Related article

"You can’t tell a kid who has shown so much responsibility and maturity, you can’t say well no you can’t walk home. No you can’t go to the park with your friends," she said.

The street lacks a sidewalk for about a block between their home and another neighborhood, with just the shoulder left for pedestrians.

It’s here where Gabriel was struck, after the driver lost control. Police allege the teen was driving close to 60mph that evening, in a 35mph zone.

"I can’t stop people from making stupid choices," Gabriel’s father Michael said. "I don’t know. I don’t know what the answer is."

Gabriel’s love of baseball fills their memories, he wanted to be a catcher, just like his older sister.

"He was so proud to step in those footsteps," Coury said. "We’ve heard from coaches of how amazing he was to coach... He was kind, respectful. If coach told him to do something, he was doing it."

Plans for a candlelight vigil to honor Gabriel are being made this week, and could take place next Thursday.

The city of Kent has clarified that while plans have been drafted to improve the road and install sidewalks, there has been no funding allocated to such a project.

The Coury family is raising money for the funeral services through a GoFundMe.

If you have any information on the crash, call Kent PD at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

