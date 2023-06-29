Expand / Collapse search

Harborview preps for firework-related injuries on Fourth of July

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Officials push for firework safety

We're less than a week away from the Fourth of July and officials are pushing for firework safety.

With the Fourth of July right around the corner Harborview Medical Center is getting ready for firework-related injuries.

According to the Harborview Medical Center's Emergency Department, in recent years they have seen an average of 65 patients admitted because of firework related injuries around the Fourth of July.

"We normally see, unfortunately, two types of injury patterns, and large numbers of them: Injuries to the face and to the eyes and, sadly, injuries to people's hands as well," said Dr. Steve Mitchell, the department's medical director.

Featured

Washington teen blows off his hand playing with fireworks, authorities say
article

Washington teen blows off his hand playing with fireworks, authorities say

A 14-year-old blew off his left hand and injured his right hand while reportedly playing with fireworks in Federal Way, firefighters said.

Firework injuries can affect all age groups, including young children. "Oftentimes, the young children that we see are really innocent bystanders," Mitchell said. "They were participating in a party or a family gathering and a firework was set off by somebody else. And then it oftentimes will hit them in the face and affect their eyes or their face. It’s a significant problem."

Related

Where to see the best Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle, Western Washington
article

Where to see the best Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle, Western Washington

Looking to see sparks in the sky for Independence Day? Here's a list of some the best places in Seattle and surrounding areas to watch the night sky light up. 

Mitchell says the best way to prevent firework injuries to publicly observe firework shows rather than lighting them yourselves. However, for those intent to celebrate among themselves, Mitchell urges them to avoid alcohol consumption and to use them responsibly and legally.

"All of these injuries are very tragic. It really impacts that person directly as well as the people that they love, and their ability to participate in life and also really care for their family and themselves."