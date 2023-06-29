Harborview preps for firework-related injuries on Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July right around the corner Harborview Medical Center is getting ready for firework-related injuries.

According to the Harborview Medical Center's Emergency Department, in recent years they have seen an average of 65 patients admitted because of firework related injuries around the Fourth of July.

"We normally see, unfortunately, two types of injury patterns, and large numbers of them: Injuries to the face and to the eyes and, sadly, injuries to people's hands as well," said Dr. Steve Mitchell, the department's medical director.

Firework injuries can affect all age groups, including young children. "Oftentimes, the young children that we see are really innocent bystanders," Mitchell said. "They were participating in a party or a family gathering and a firework was set off by somebody else. And then it oftentimes will hit them in the face and affect their eyes or their face. It’s a significant problem."

Mitchell says the best way to prevent firework injuries to publicly observe firework shows rather than lighting them yourselves. However, for those intent to celebrate among themselves, Mitchell urges them to avoid alcohol consumption and to use them responsibly and legally.

"All of these injuries are very tragic. It really impacts that person directly as well as the people that they love, and their ability to participate in life and also really care for their family and themselves."