Watch: Helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, killing 2, injuring 4

Two people were killed and several others are hospitalized after a helicopter crashed Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The helicopter was a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter.

Videos recorded show the helicopter spinning to the ground, with a trail of dark cloud following it.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office said two people were taken to the hospital.

During a press conference later Monday morning, Sheriff Gregory Tony said two people were killed and four others were hurt, reported WPLG Local 10 .

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people were onboard the Eurocopter EC135 helicopter that "crashed into a structure," according to Local 10, which elaborated to say the structure was an apartment building.

A Pompano Beach spokeswoman told Local 10 two crew members and two civilians who were inside the apartment building were hospitalized after the crash.

Local 10 reported the National Transportation Safety Board said one person onboard the helicopter was killed, and the second person killed was on the ground.

This is a developing story.