Historical heartache: Everett residents rally to save century-old gazebo

Everett locals decorated a century-old structure in Clark Park Saturday morning with sparkly pink and red hearts. Like the popular conversation candy, messages are scribed onto each, but the intent is not to spread Valentine’s Day cheer. It's a push for preservation.

Local architect Benjamin Turnbull deigned and constructed the gazebo at Clark Park back in 1921. Located in the city’s first ever public park, like many touret-shaped shelters of its day, its original purpose was to provide a bandstand.

Fast-forward 103 years later and it’s evident the roof has seen better days. Pillars are rotting and beams have been defaced with graffiti. According to Andrea Tucker, President of Historic Everett, the city had restoration plans, but those went by the wayside.

Back on January 26, Mayor Cassie Franklin posted on Facebook after hearing "community concerns" over "current safety issues" at Clark Park. They plan to remove the gazebo to make way for a new dog park.

Longtime local, Cathy White questions the mayor’s motives.

"From what I’ve seen of the mayor, she’s trying to do everything she can to get rid of the unhoused population instead of helping find places where we can all coexist," remarked White. "It better not go anywhere, I think it would be a travesty."