Holy smokes! Rick Rizzs heads into 39th season with the Mariners

Legendary broadcaster Rick Rizzs is heading into his 39th season with the Seattle Mariners and 50th overall in professional baseball.

He joined Studio 13 Live to talk about his career, what it was like working with Dave Niehaus, his Toys for Kids non-profit and Edgar Martinez's famous double.

In 2020, Rizzs hit 35 years with the team, officially taking over for Dave Niehaus as the longest-tenured broadcaster in club history. In 2017, he received the Keith Jackson Award from the Seattle Sports Commission for excellence in communicating Washington sports stories.

Growing up on the southside of Chicago, Rizzs spent a lot of time watching his grandmother and mother cook. His grandparents moved to the United States from Italy in the 1900s, so something good was always being made in the kitchen!

He taught Carly Henderson and Mireya Garcia how to make his mother's famous chicken cacciatore in-studio!

The Seattle home opener is set for March 28. The Mariners will face off against the Athletics.