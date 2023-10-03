Search underway for 2 suspects in Poulsbo homicide

Deputies are searching for two suspects after a homicide Tuesday morning in Poulsbo.

Lt. Ken Dickinson with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting off Northeast Lincoln Road at about 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

After life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dickinson said a suspect vehicle had left the scene after the 911 call inside the home.

Investigators have been able to identify two suspects and there have been temporary felony warrants issued for their arrests.

Poulsbo homicide suspects: Caleb Sloan (left) and Aksel Strom (right) (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

One of the suspects is Caleb Sloan, 29, who is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The other suspect is Aksel Strom, 26, who is described as 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Dickinson said investigators believe the two suspects knew the victim.

Deputies are searching for the suspects and they are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who may know their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.