Houghton Beach reopens for water activities

Houghton Beach Park in Kirkland has been reopened for swimming, wading and other water activities by the Public Health - Seattle & King County.

The beach was closed to the public for one week due to the high levels of bacteria in the water, according King County Department of Natural Resources and Park Ecologist Daniel Nidzgorski, the bacteria is a result of poop in the water from people, pets and wildlife. That poop can carry germs that will make people who get in the water sick.

Water quality staff from the King County Water and Land Resources Division tested the waters for bacteria on Monday, July 10 and told the city of Kirkland that the beach was safe for reopening on Tuesday, July 11.

King County crews test popular swimming areas' bacteria level throughout May to September and stated that they will be revisiting Houghton Beach Park weekly though the summer to make sure the water quality remains safe.