Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge destroyed in fire

A popular destination in the Olympic National Park was destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

On Sunday, crews responded to Hurricane Ridge after a couple rangers on patrol found the day lodge building engulfed in flames.

When crews arrived, the structure had collapse.

No one was inside the building.

Officials said the structure appears to be a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building, which is located in the most easily accessed high alpine area of the park, has been closed to visitors since late March for construction. The Olympic National Park said the said it was scheduled to reopen for Memorial Day Weekend.