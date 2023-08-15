I-405 to close between Renton, Bellevue again this weekend

If you commute between Renton and Bellevue, you'll need to find another way around Sept. 9-10 as a 5-mile stretch of I-405 will close for construction.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 405 between Renton and Bellevue as part of a widening project to add lanes.

This temporary realignment will be wide enough to accommodate all lanes and will eventually be the future northbound alignment when work is complete.

Transportation officials expect delays around the area, so plan ahead and find alternate routes. You can check our live traffic map here.

Specifically, both directions of I-405 will be closed between Sunset Blvd in Renton and Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue. Closures will run from 11:30 p.m. Sept. 8 until 4 a.m. Sept. 11.

This work is part of WSDOT’s long-term project to improve I-405 and its express toll lanes between the two cities, which officials describe as "one of the state’s worst commutes." The project has been in the works since 2015, and is expected to wrap up in 2025.

There will be closures at several ramps, as well, including:

Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-405

All ramps at North 30th Street to I-405 (North 30th Street over I-405 will remain open)

Northeast 44th Street over I-405

All ramps at Northeast 44th Street to I-405

All ramps at 112th Avenue Southeast/Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast (Exit 9) to I-405 (112th Avenue Southeast/Lake Washington

Boulevard Southeast over I-405 will remain open)

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to southbound I-405

In August, the same stretch of freeway was closed for fish culvert installation work.