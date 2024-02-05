I-5 protesters who shut down freeway could be charged, WSP says

Multiple individuals who protested on I-5 in early January, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, could face criminal charges for blocking the freeway for five hours.

Washington State Patrol says detectives have been reviewing hundreds of hours of social media and video footage of the protest.

WSP says it is preparing to refer charges for six people, with another 10 still being investigated.

The charging documents will be forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office once they are completed.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, no referrals have been sent yet. Once they are sent, the office will review each case individually.

On January 6, 2024, protesters called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in downtown Seattle, blocking Interstate 5 for about five hours.

WSP plans on turning information over to the Prosecutor's Office later this week.