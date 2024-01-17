I-90 closed for 70+ miles due to icy road conditions, multiple crashes

Interstate 90 is closed in both directions on Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions and multiple crashes.

The closure started after 1 a.m., from Milepost 34 (near North Bend) to Milepost 106 (near Ellensburg).

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, there was a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 in North Bend, where a pickup truck lost control. Injuries from this crash are unknown.

"There are high winds and an ice storm. DO NOT travel if you don’t have to! Take it SLOW!! Treacherous driving right now," he said.

Crash scene on westbound I-90 near North Bend on Jan. 17, 2024. (WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)

Johnson also said a trooper who was at the scene of another crash on eastbound I-90 near North Bend was struck in his patrol car by another vehicle at freeway speeds. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown when lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.