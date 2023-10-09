‘I was the last person that he talked to’; Manny Ellis' mother takes stand in homicide trial

The mother of Manny Ellis, the man killed in Tacoma police custody three years ago, took the stand during the trial of the three officers charged with his death.

Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Marcia Carter-Patterson, Ellis’ mother, told the courtroom her son was the glue that kept her family together.

She said she spoke to Ellis through a video chat less than two hours before the incident.

"That was the night that he said, ‘Mom, I really want to give my life to the Lord. I’m tired of the lies. I’m tired of just being out here. I want to be here with my family. I want to do the right thing. I want my life to change,’" she said.

During last week’s testimony Ellis’ sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, testified that she asked her brother to move out of her home when she discovered his continued issues with drugs.

The defense asked Carter-Patterson about Ellis’ addiction.

Defense: "You also understand that he had a drug problem for 10, 15 years before he passed away, correct?"

Carter-Patterson: "I didn’t understand that he had a drug problem."

Defense: "So, you saw him; you talked to him; you spoke with him, but you never knew he had a meth addiction?"

Carter-Patterson: "He never admitted it to me."

Defense: "Ok, You didn’t pick up any signs he had a meth addiction"

Carter-Patterson: "No."

The defense also asked Carter-Patterson about Ellis’ mental health.

Carter-Patterson was on the stand for about a half hour. Following her testimony, an accident scene reconstruction expert gave testimony through the rest of the day.