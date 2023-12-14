Idaho murders: King Road house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed 4 students to be demolished

The King Road house in Moscow, Idaho, is set to be demolished on Dec. 28, according to the University of Idaho.

The university said in a Thursday press release that the demolition of the house will begin on Dec. 28.

Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were allegedly killed Nov. 13, 2022, by Bryan Kohberger in their home.

In a statement, the university said that Kohberger's defense team will visit the home on Thursday and Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI returns to Idaho home where Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four college students

In a statement, the university said that Kohberger's defense team will visit the home on Thursday and Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bryan Kohberger case: Idaho judge seizes control of courtroom cameras in student murders proceedings

In February, the University of Idaho announced the house would be demolished and a "healing garden" constructed.

Shanon Gray, an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves' family, previously criticized the decision to demolish the house, stating that it holds critical evidence to the case.

Investigators set up outside the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in November last year in Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 1, 2023. The FBI plans on getting documentation to construct visual and audio exhibits and a physical model of the h Expand

"The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case," Gray said.

Gray said that the University of Idaho previously asked for the victims families’ opinions on demolishing the house, then "proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests."