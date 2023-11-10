‘If you see it, we’d like it back:’ White Center food truck business wants stolen trailer returned

Deputies are investigating after a food truck trailer was stolen from White Center early Thursday morning.

Investigators with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) say the theft happened in the 9800 block of 17th Ave. SW.

Nick Parisi knows a thing or two about food trucks and trailers. After all, he’s surrounded them every day.

"This is a very dynamic and multi-faceted business," he said Thursday from his work yard.

Parisi is the owner of Food Truck Northwest. The business helps design and build food trucks. He also consults and helps prospective food truck and trailer operators get state compliance.

"People always ask me what I do, and I say I’m a food truck specialist because I know the ins and outs," he said.

He said designing the inner kitchen area of a truck must be precise.

"It’s down to the pulgada," he said. "Everything is very close in a truck, so if you screw up an inch here or an inch there, it can throw off the whole truck."

On his lot, where every inch matters and whole trucks are designed, one recently completed project went missing.

Featured article

"We had a food trailer pretty much ready to go for someone to purchase and unfortunately, last night someone came through and nicked it off our lot," he said.

The 2021 Southland Trailer is 18’x7.5’. It’s complete with a stainless-steel interior that includes a stove top, fryer, range, refrigerator and more. It’s VIN number is 2SFFH3311M106558.

"They just hitched it and took it off the lot," said Parisi.

Right now, he’s working with the KCSO to hopefully find the missing trailer.

"It’s pretty unique," he said. "It has equipment that needs to be serviced, so I’m hopeful, but who knows?"

FOX 13 is waiting on surveillance video from the area with a vehicle and suspect description.