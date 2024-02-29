Police officer killed, others injured in shooting outside Kansas City

article

Two police officers and a process server were injured in a shooting outside Kansas City on Thursday. One of the police officers has reportedly died.

The shootings happened around 1 p.m. in the town of Independence, Missouri, a suburb with about 122,000 residents. The police department said in a Facebook post that there were reports of shots fired near a residence.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department says two police officers were shot, as well as a process server from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to FOX 4 Kansas City, one officer has passed away. The second officer is in surgery and sources say the process server is in critical condition.

Police say one person has been arrested so far.

Nearby schools were put into lockdown mode as a precaution, but those have since been lifted.

There were no immediate details about what led up to the shooting.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.