International travelers on Alaska Airlines flights can start verifying passports with new program

Travelers flying abroad with Alaska Airlines now have the convenience of verifying their passports securely from home, thanks to the airline's new program.

Starting Tuesday, passengers traveling internationally on Alaska flights and using U.S. or Canadian passports have the option to use the Mobile Verify program.

Travelers leaving or entering the U.S. are required to have their passport verified by their airline.

By simply submitting a couple of quick photos, passengers can now authenticate their passports before even reaching the airport. Alaska Airlines said travelers will no longer need to waiting in line in the lobby or at the gate to have a customer service agent check documents.

"We’re reimagining the entire guest experience at our airports with the goal of getting you through the lobby in 5 minutes or less," said Charu Jain, senior vice president of innovation and merchandising. "We’re investing in technology that takes processes traditionally only available at an airport and makes them possible from your smartphone. This new Mobile Verify technology creates a seamless airport experience for guests traveling internationally — eliminating the uncertainty that comes with having to wait in airport lines."

The Mobile Verify platform, developed in partnership with Airside, an Onfido company, is the latest addition to Alaska Airlines' arsenal of tools dedicated to realizing this ambitious vision. The aim is to equip travelers with self-service resources that streamline the journey from the terminal entrance to the flight departure gate.

Click here to set up the Mobile Very program.